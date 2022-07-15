Leland Police investigating after person hit by car early this morning

(Photo: MGN)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is investigating a traffic crash in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 5:40 am this morning, Leland officers and other emergency crews responded to the area of U.S. 17 North near the Village Road exit for a report that a person walking had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say the initial investigation shows a person was walking north in the middle of a northbound lane on U.S. 17, toward Wilmington, when they were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Leland Police say the person hit was wearing dark colored clothing and it was still dark and overcast at the time of the crash.

The person was transported by Brunswick County EMS to Novant Medical Center in Wilmington with serious injuries.

Leland Police are not releasing the name of the individual at this time, but say no impairment is suspected on the part of the driver and speed was not a factor in the collision.