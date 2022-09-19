Leland Police looking for alleged wallet thief accused of fraudulent credit card use

A man is accused of stealing a wallet and using a credit card for fraudulent purchases, according to Leland Police (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from a store last week.

The incident took place last Monday around 12:05 at the Food Lion on Village Road.

Police say the person seen in surveillance video is wanted for questioning in the larceny of a wallet and subsequent fraudulent use of a credit card from that wallet.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, you are asked to contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100 or Detective R. Britton at (910) 726-3121.