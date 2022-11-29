Leland residents invited to learn about local government at Town Hall forum

The Town of Leland is hosting a forum next month, offering residents the chance to learn about the decision making process (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is hosting its first Town Hall Forum next month, offering resident the chance to learn how their local government works.

Officials say the event will take place December 6th at 6:00 p.m.

All residents are invited to attend the forum in the Council Chambers at Town Hall.

The December forum will focus on the basics Leland’s government structure and include a Q&A with Town management.

Participants will learn about the Council-Manager form of government, Town Council’s decision-making process, Town responsibilities versus County responsibilities and much more.

Organizers say the goal of the new initiative is to engage more with new and long-time community members.