Leland seeking public input for ‘Get to Know Your Government’ series

(Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You have until September 16th to submit questions for Leland officials to answer in a ‘Get to Know Your Government’ event.

The Town of Leland is working to launch a government education initiative to help residents learn about how their local government works through a variety of public outreach strategies.

This initiative will cover a wide range of topics, from the broader role of local government in North Carolina, to the specifics of how certain processes are structured in the Town of Leland.

In order to develop these topics, the Town is seeking feedback from residents.

You can use this link to submit topics you’d like to learn more about.

Videos, infographics, and other educational materials included in this initiative will be housed on the Get to Know Your Government: Learning Leland webpage.