Leland shooting investigation underway

One person dead, one in custody in Sunday morning shooting

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – One person is in custody after police and EMS discovered a person shot in a Leland home.

Officers were called out Sunday at about 3:49 a.m. about a person suffering a gunshot wound inside a residence located on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive.

Despite lifesaving efforts the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, however, the initial investigation show the suspect and victim knew one another.

The suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the residents who live on the Night Harbor Drive or surrounding communities.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

This is a developing story check back for more updates.