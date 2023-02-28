Leland Town Council approves feasibility study for potential baseball stadium

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Monday, Leland Town Council approved a $30,000 feasibility study looking into the potential of bringing a minor league baseball team to the town.

A public hearing was held at the beginning of their Monday meeting to discuss an Economic Development Appropriation that would include a study of several things, including the proposed baseball team and stadium.

Coucil voted unanimously in favor of allotting $30,000 for a feasibility study.

The study is part of a “due diligence” process to study whether moving forward with the process will be worth it for the town and its residents.

It will explore potential revenue and costs, including potential public funding, and consider other concerns as well.

The study will be conducted over the next 2-3 months by Milwaukee-based company “Baker Tilly U.S.”

Earlier this month, the town announced a potential partnership with Brunswick County and REV Entertainment for a “world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor.”

If the construction of the stadium moves forward, it would go on a 1,400 acre plot of land along Highway 17 next to the Brunswick Forest Plantation.