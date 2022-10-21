Leland Town Council votes to approve expansion project, mutual aid agreement

Leland Town Council has approved two items of interest

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council has voted to approve two major items of interest.

One approved topic was a mutual aid agreement between Leland Police and Carolina Beach Police to allow law enforcement agencies to provide temporary assistance to each other.

The next approved subject was a budge amendment appropriating more than $4.5 million to the Brunswick Village Expansion project.

It would extend Brunswick Village Boulevard across Kay Todd Road, as well as install stormwater catch basins, three stormwater ponds and pave Brunswick Boulevard extension from Kay Todd Road to Hewett-Burton Road.