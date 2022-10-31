Leland VFW collecting coats to help those in community stay warm

The Leland VFW is holding a Coat Drive this week (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It may be warm outside right now, but it won’t be that way for long.

As winter approaches, it’s important everyone in the community has the proper clothing to stay warm.

The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars (WFW) Post 12196 is holding a coat drive this week to collect winter gear for people in the Cape Fear.

Drop off boxes will be set up Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Deb Pickett, Edward Jones office, 1144 Cutlar Crossing at Brunswick Forest

Fuzzy Peach, 1109 New Pointe BLVD Ste. 4, Leland

Leland Fire Station 51, 1004 Village Rd NE

Leland Fire Station 52, 1379 River Rd SE

Leland Fire Station 53, 187 Old Lanvale Rd NE

All donations and contributions will be donated to Brunswick Family Assistance.

A drive-thru collection event will be held at Founders Park on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. in Leland.

If possible, you are asked to clean all coats before dropping them off. Donations of other children’s clothing such as socks, underwear and gloves will also be accepted, but they must be new.