Leland VFW Post 12196 announces 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs winners

The Leland VFW Post 12196 announces winners of the 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs, including the Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy awards.

Leland VFW (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Leland VFW Post 12196 announces winners of the 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs, including the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy awards.

The Patriot’s Pen asks middle school students to write a 300-400 word essay on a patriotic theme. The 2022-23 theme is: “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The Leland VFW Post 12196 Patriot’s Pen winners are: Michael Hawkins, III, for 1st place, Ashlyn-Claire Morton for 2nd, and Malia Flaverney for 3rd. All winners are from Leland Middle School.

The Voice of Democracy audio/essay contest where high school students to write and record a 3–5 minute essay, again on a patriotic theme selected by the VFW each year. The 2022-23 theme is: “Why is the Veteran Important?”

The Voice of Democracy winner is Margie Steve, a senior at the BC Early College High School.

For Safety Safety Officer of the Year, Master Police Officer Tyler McElroy from the Leland Police Department takes the honor.

And the Leland VFW Post 12196 chose three winners for Teachers of the Year, including: Shelby Leonard, an English teacher from BC Early College High School, Kathryn Pender, a English teacher from Leland Middle School, and Daja White, a math teacher also from Leland Middle School.