Leland VFW Post 12196 receives “All American Post” recognition

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Every year, a select group of VFW Posts is presented with All American Post status. All American status is meant to recognize outstanding VFW posts and is based on participation in VFW programs and membership gains.

To receive this recognition, a Post must participate in various VFW Programs, such as Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen, National Citizenship Education Teacher Award, Buddy Poppy distribution, National Military Services fundraiser, National Veterans Service, and Membership.

Post 12196 was Chartered in Leland on January 19, 2020, with just 28 members, and today it has grown to 73 members.

In the 2 1/2 years since receiving the Charter, the Post has endured the pandemic, which limited fundraising, membership growth, and, most importantly, membership participation.

However, Post 12196 has garnered some substantial recognition in those two short years. In 2020, Post 12196 received the “Mayor’s Citizen of the Year” for outstanding contributions and efforts in the Leland Community. This year’s All American Post recognition from VFW National is “just another example of the amazing group of leaders in this Post,” Post Commander Gerald Decker said.

The leaders of this Post include Past Commander Jason Gaver, Sr. Vice Commander Roger Weigold, Jr. Vice Commander Jim Koslosky, Adjutant Eric Terashima, Chaplain Nate Pringle, and Service Officers Larry Johnson, Surgeon Joni Baum, Judge Advocates Chris Mattiace, and Chris Hardy. The Post Trustees (the three wise men) are Dominick Calderone, Jr., John Marone, and Tommy Walker.

Post 12196 meets the second Tuesday of each month at Blossoms Restaurant in Magnolia Greens. They have an optional dinner at 5:30, and the meeting starts at 7 pm. They say all eligible veterans are welcome to attend.