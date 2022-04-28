Leland voters cast ballots at the polls on the first day of early voting

LELAND, NC — The first day of in-person early voting is Thursday, April 28, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center is one of the polling locations in Brunswick County.

While many people dropped in to cast their ballots, some opted to do curbside voting. Early voting will end at 3pm on Saturday, May 14.

WWAY spoke with the shift leader of the poll workers, about expectations for voters.

“It’s the first day, so I’m looking forward to a pretty big turnout, and it is the primary. So, I think a lot of people will be coming out,” said Jacqueline Adair, poll worker.

If you missed the regular voter registration deadline on April 22, you can register and vote at the same time during the early voting period.