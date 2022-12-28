Leland Wendy’s undergoing management changes; promising more accurate, faster service

The Wendy's on US 17 in Leland is undergoing new management (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland fast food restaurant that has been the subject of numerous complaints says it is making a change to provide better and faster service.

The Wendy’s on US 17 near Brunswick Forest is undergoing management changes — again.

In the short time it has been open, the location has been called out many times on social media for poor service, wrong orders and long wait times.

A spokesperson with the company wouldn’t specify exactly what changes would be made. But it promised customers will notice the difference.