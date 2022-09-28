Leland writer wins gold medal in 2022 NC Senior Games State Finals

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Local writer, Eric Mens, from Leland, won a gold medal in the 2022 North Carolina Senior Games State Finals, that was held in Raleigh on September 19th through the 25th.

Mens’ story “The Intervention,” won in the “Life Experiences” category of the Seniors Writing competition.

His story had qualified for the statewide competition after he placed second at the annual Brunswick County Senior Games held this past Spring.

The Brunswick County Senior Games is part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. (NCSG).

NCSG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and better.

NCSG also offers Silver Arts, the statewide heritage, visual, literary, and performing arts program, Silver Liners senior line dancing program, and Silver Striders national award-winning walking program.

Qualification for next year’s State Finals will be held in the spring of 2023 at Local Senior Games across North Carolina.

For more information on a Senior Games program in your area, click here.