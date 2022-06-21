Less than 2 weeks from July 4th weekend, Columbus County Emergency Services issues firework safety reminder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Fourth of July might look different this year with restrictions being relaxed on social distancing and more family and public events, so Columbus County Emergency Services is sending a message to its citizens that fireworks are dangerous.

They say nothing is worth the safety of your friends and family, and to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Some tips and reminders they’re providing include:

· Know the laws of fireworks for North Carolina as many of the fireworks from across the state line of North Carolina are illegal to possess in North Carolina.

· Booms and flashes from fireworks may be a source of stress for some members of the community and pets or livestock.

· Thousands of citizens are injured every year by fireworks and sparklers which can burn and temperatures of over 1,000 degrees.

· Fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries treated by U.S. hospital emergency departments during 2020.

· Fireworks can cause unintended wildfires and structure fires.

If you desire to use fireworks this year below is a list of safety tips to consider to remain safe this July 4th:

· Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

· Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional use and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

· Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,00 degrees- hot enough to melt some metals.

· Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

· Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

· Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

· Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

· Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in a metal or glass container.

· After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

· Make sure the type of fireworks is legal in your area before buying or using them.