Letter Carriers to help Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, letter carriers will be doing more than just delivering and picking up mail, they’ll also be collecting food during the National Letter Carriers Association Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Food donations will benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. On Stamp Out Hunger Day, you are asked to simply place bags filled with nonperishable food items next to your mailbox. A Letter Carrier will collect the donation and take it back to their postal branch where Food Bank volunteers will be on site throughout the day to unload the postal trucks.

Volunteers are needed at post office locations to help letter carriers unload vehicles and place donated items in assembled bins.

Click here for more information and to sign up.

See below for some of the Food Bank’s most needed items this year:

• Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Tuna, Ravioli, etc. (Pop-top cans a plus!)

• Peanut Butter

• Cereal

• Canned Fruits and Vegetables

• Rice, Pasta and Dried Beans

• Hygiene Items: Toothpaste, Shaving Items, Soap, etc.

• Paper Products: Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, etc.

• Infant Products: Diapers, Wipes, Formula, Infant Cereal NO GLASS, PLEASE!