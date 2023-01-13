Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director

Brunswick County EMS Director Edward Conrow (Photo: File / WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow.

Conrow was terminated on October 13th.

A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave for personal reasons.”

The letter goes on to accuse Conrow of not utilizing accrued leave to account for his time on these days.

Conrow had been suspended a week earlier, on October 6th.

Since Conrow’s departure, the deputy directors who oversee the EMS and Emergency Management Divisions have been reporting directly to county manager Steve Stone.