‘Letters to Santa’ event being held Saturday in Ocean Isle Beach

A special Christmas event is being hosted Saturday in Ocean Isle Beach (Photo: MGN Online)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, many people are looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

Ocean Isle Beach is offering a ‘Letters to Santa’ event Saturday at Town Center Park from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.

The Holiday event will feature a visit with Santa, tree lighting, letter writing station, a mailbox to the North Pole, craft station, hot chocolate with cookies and magical light displays.

Anyone is welcome to attend the festivities and get ready for the Holidays.