‘Light the Lake’ walk being held for child abuse prevention

A walk at Lake Waccamaw to raise awareness for child abuse is being held this month (Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The 9th annual Light the Lake walk for child abuse prevention is scheduled for later this month.

The event will take place on April 18th at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Waccamaw.

According to Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina, 117,268 cases of child abuse were investigated from 2019 to 2020.

“We feel it’s so important to bring awareness to the prevalence of child abuse,” said Donna Yalch, Chief Community-Based Services Officer for BGHNC. “It happens in every community, often within family families you wouldn’t expect. We can all take on the responsibility of looking for the signs and informing ourselves on ways we can prevent it from happening.”

The walk will be approximately one mile and there will be light refreshments served.

The walk will begin on Flemington Drive and turn onto Lake Shore Drive before turning back to the BGHNC campus via Cameron and Church streets.