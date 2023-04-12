Line forms 20 hours before Chicken Salad Chick grand opening in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Chicken Salad Chick officially opens Wednesday morning and the line for free chicken salad formed several hours ahead of time.

Tisha Ruffin lined up outside the restaurant in Waterford around 4 pm on Tuesday. She was joined by her sister, Crystal, a couple of hours later.

The first person in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 people in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

Crystal says she is the one who told Tisha about the competition.

“And here she goes and asks me what time I’m getting here. I said I don’t know, who knows. Next thing you know she calls me — ‘I’m here!’ So I got beat out of first place,” Crystal Ruffin said.

“It’s just fun just to be out here. I’m competitive. I got school coming up and so the chicken salad’s definitely going to help me through the week in regard to my meal prepping. And these are awesome people, I just love them,” Tisha Ruffin said.

Chicken Salad Chick in Leland opens its doors at 10:30 am on Wednesday.