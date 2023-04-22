Line forms the night before Record Store Day

Record Store Day is Saturday and there are some people who take their love for the black vinyl to the extreme.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Record Store Day is Saturday and there are some people who take their love for the black vinyl to the extreme.

In Wilmington, “Record Bar” off of Oleander Drive has been turned into an overnight stakeout for music lovers across the Cape Fear.

Those in line are looking forward to getting their hands on limited released records, including Taylor Swift’s latest album.

These campers have thought of it all, with a 70-inch T.V., reclining sofa and a rented porta-potty.

Chad Hovis was the first person in line.

He said he’s been preparing for this day for quite some time now.

Hovis said, “We got the grill set up, I’ve had steak and shrimp marinating for two days. We’re gonna have that on the grill here in a little bit. We’ve got some movies and some live concerts we’re gonna watch all night. So, we’re just gonna be here celebrating music. Gotta have music in life.”

Hovis said he’s camped outside Record Bar, the day before Record Store Day, for four years now.

To him, it’s like a second Christmas.