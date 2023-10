Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake closed ‘indefinitely’ after broken pile discovered

A bridge at Greenfield Lake has been closed (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bridge at a popular spot in Wilmington has been closed.

The Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake is closed indefinitely to the public after a routine inspection uncovered a broken pile.

Crews say the break is causing a significant slope at the entrance to the bridge.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.