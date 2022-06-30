Literacy camp gets kids moving and grooving

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Thursday, a hundred local kids started their day off right at Communities in Schools’ Freedom School. The six week literacy camp is for students in New Hanover County.

Volunteers, counselors and educators help kids with their literacy, reading books about heroes and leaders who look like them. The day starts with free breakfast and nearly an hour of camp chants and dancing.

The camp is free to kids in the Cape Fear and also provides free lunch, snacks, and childcare from 8 am to 3 pm five days a week. Project Director Keisha Robinson started the camp three years ago, and says it is thriving.

“Our biggest thing is that we want our students to know that they can make a difference,” Robinson explained. “Just like all members of the community can make a difference. We want each of our students to know that their voice is important, and if they use it properly, they can make a difference in themselves, their families, their community, and for all of our future.”

Robinson says the camp also battles students’ brain drain, setting them up to succeed in the next school year.