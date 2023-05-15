Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces second Parker McCollum show, return of Widespread Panic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Live Oak Bank Pavilion made two major announcements on Monday.

Country music star Parker McCollum was already scheduled to perform on June 2nd. But another show the night before has been added due to popular demand.

Both shows will be at 7:30 p.m.

Widespread Panic is returning to the downtown Wilmington venue in September.

They will also play two concerts. One will take place on September 15th with the second on September 16th.

Both shows are at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for both groups go on sale to the general public Friday at 10:00 a.m.