Loaner life vests stationed at Sutton Lake

The NC Wildlife Boat Ramp at Sutton Lake now supplies personal floatation devices.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s something that could save your life, especially if you enjoy being on the water.

Thanks to a few organizations in the area, a popular lake in Wilmington now allows visitors to borrow life vests for free.

These loaner life vests come in a variety of sizes for all ages.

“We realized there was not any PFD’s for boaters to use that came down here and realized they got down here and forgot theirs, didn’t have any,” Fire Captain Matt Saunders, with the New Hanover County Fire Rescue said.

Sea Tow General Manager, Captain Ryan Saporito, said for boaters hitting the water — all you have to do is check out a vest and stay safe.

“You never know when something’s gonna happen and things happen quick on the water. So, if you’re wearing a lifejacket you’re just a little bit extra prepared,” Saporito said.

The station housing these vests were provided by Ben Anderson, a Boy Scout working towards earning his Eagle Badge.

“This was for my Eagle Scout project. I’ve been working on this for about 2 months now, Anderson said.

There are about 20 of these life vest stations located at various boat ramps throughout the county.

Everyone is encouraged to use them, just make sure to return them. Because you could save a life.