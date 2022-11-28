Local church prepares for nativity production

Jaime Mendez, pastor of covenant church for the last four years… says the unique way his church tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ is something like he has never seen before

“it’s a wonderful experience, when i first heard about it as the pastor, I was confused on why it was such a big deal. my only experience with it had been people in a parking lot with a couple of farm animals trying to stand still as people drove by, but this is very much a production,” said Mendez.

This production includes re-enactments of Jesus’s birth using actors, props and sets.

“It really is an experience to point us all to, why we have Christmas, and that is to Jesus Christ to reconcile us into god and that is the greatest story ever” Mendez explained.

The show is being held this Friday and Saturday from 6 until 9pm for those who have never been, Pastor Mendez has a simple message for those who are considering attending for the first time.

“I would just encourage you to come. it’s going to be a lot of fun and not only for you but your entire family. we’ll have hot chocolate, we’ll have candy canes, you’ll have Christmas music, it will definitely be something that you walk away from appreciating that you came”

The church has no plans set in stone for the future of their living nativity, but Mendez says he’s sure those who come to see it will experience the true spirit of Christmas.