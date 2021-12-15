Local dietitian offers tips on how to avoid unhealthy eating habits during the holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local dietitian is giving tips and tricks to maintain healthy eating habits during the holiday season, as many traditional meals feature sweet treats and savory dishes.

The holidays can be especially difficult for those with pre-existing conditions and strict diets, like diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. NHRMC registered dietician Rachael DeCaria says many people end up in the hospital following the holiday season because they over indulge on foods that may cause their conditions to worsen.

“Really watching out for sodium, because with sodium comes water retention and a lot of times people will say that they gained weight through the holidays, where it’s a not true weight, but it might be water that’s being retained. So sodium is a real important topic for the holidays,” said Rachael DeCaria.

DeCaria also advised monitoring your stress levels, plan snacks and meals when traveling, and continue exercising to avoid a chance of additional issues.