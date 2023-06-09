Local food pantries receive big donations

Two pantries received 1,000 pounds of food and new refrigeration equipment to store fresh produce and other perishable foods.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two local food pantries will now be able to help hundreds of local residents through a special partnership.

Bread for Life Senior Pantry and Episcopal Church of St. Peter the Fisherman partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion.

Each pantry received 1,000 pounds of food and new refrigeration equipment to store fresh produce and other perishable foods.

Sue Kobaleski, Bread for Life’s co-director, said this donation will have a big impact on the local senior population.

“It’s very heartwarming to me to see people come here and say ‘Oh, now I can pay for my medicine,” or “Oh, now I can feed my family a turkey dinner,” the whole family,” Kobaleski said. “They’re just so excited. They’re very grateful.”

If you are interested in donating, Bread for Life Senior Pantry is located at 108 N Kerr Ave, Suite K1 and K2, Wilmington, NC, 28405 and Episcopal Church of St. Peter the Fisherman is at 314 S Carolina Ave, Wilmington, NC 28401.