Local groups collect 950 pounds of trash near Cape Fear River

Volunteers helped cleanup the Cape Fear on Tuesday (Photo: Plastic Ocean Project)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear is a little cleaner thanks to the hard work of local volunteers.

Plastic Ocean Project teamed up with Cape Fear River Watch and the Cape Fear Group of the Sierra Club Tuesday to cleanup for International Day of Action for Rivers.

The groups removed a combined 950 pounds of trash over several hours.

The City of Wilmington helped to dispose of the trash.

Organizers say their next cleanup session is happening Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Highway 421.

To volunteer in that cleanup, you can sign up HERE.