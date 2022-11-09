Local incumbents reelected for next term in NC House

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– Unofficial results have two local incumbents reelected for upcoming term in the North Carolina House of Representatives Districts 17 and 18.

Deb Butler, democrat and incumbent of District 18, retains her seat.

“I feel really great. I feel humbled, I feel honored. I’m so pleased to be able to continue my service for the citizens of New Hanover County. You know, I think they rejected the negativity in this campaign and I’m very grateful for that,” said Butler regarding her victory.

Butler says in this next term, she will continue to fight for things that matter like clean water, increasing teacher pay, and expanding Medicare, and other things that affect our citizens.

Frank Iler, republican and incumbent of District 17, retains his seat.

“I feel really good. I have a list of things I want to do. Number one would be, with inflation like it is, to decrease the 2% grocery tax in North Carolina that other states don’t have,” said Iler.

Results on election night are unofficial. Canvass is the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results. These results will be available 10 days after the election.