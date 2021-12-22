Local law enforcement, business owners working to prevent increased nationwide crime

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A phenomenon called “smash and grabs” have recently impacted high-end retailers all across the country. Criminals break into stores, smash display cases and take everything they can. It’s a problem that’s become so prevalent, North Carolina agencies are making it known that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in our state.

A recent study shows that retailers nationwide saw an increase in these smash and grabs throughout 2020, causing businesses to lose on average $700,000 out of every $1,000,000,000 in sales.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, also the president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, says these crimes are often connected to other illegal activities like drugs, money laundering, and human trafficking.

“Our 100 Sheriffs’ offices across the state recognize the seriousness of these crimes and are committed to working with others in law enforcement and district attorneys to put these brazen criminals behind bars,” McMahon wrote in a statement.

Since high-end stores are targeted, WWAY checked in with Alan Perry at Perry’s Emporium to see if this kind of threat has raised concern. For Perry, he says they deal with more credit card fraud and buyers attempting to use bad checks.

For nearly a decade, Perry has hired an off-duty officer to patrol his Wilmington store during the holidays, and it’s a practice he’s continued at his newly opened Shallotte location.

“It gets so busy in our stores that we just can’t keep our eyes on everything,” Perry said. “I’ve never really been worried about smash and grab in our showcases, I think North Carolinians are smarter than that, but we do have some pick-pockets that will come through.”

Perry says he decided to have an officer in his stores after three large diamond rings were stolen years ago. Now, he believes just having the patrol car parked outside deters would-be criminals from targeting his stores.

“They see a police car in the parking lot, they just keep on driving and that’s exactly what I want,” Perry said.

The officers also stay until after closing to make sure employees get to their cars safely.

“I think it’s good to have them in there at Christmas. It makes me feel safer knowing my employees are safe,” Perry said.

A spokeswoman with Wilmington Police says they often see an increase in purse-snatchers and car break-ins during the holidays. They advise people to be aware of their surroundings, lock their doors, and if you do have to keep something in your car to make sure it is out of sight.