Local plumbers are staying busy during winter blast

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With the cold weather hitting the southeast pretty hard over the past week, it is now causing some issues for homeowners.

There are many tips to prep your home for this cold winter weather and how it could affect your home, like leaving your faucet dripping or leaving cabinet doors open.

Local plumbers in area are now busy with calls during the holiday weekend. We caught up with Fran Richard, owner of East Atlantic Plumbing and he explained some of the issues they are seeing right now.

“You see a lot of people, not insulating their well houses real good and frozen wells, frozen pumps. I mean I got one right now, a pump completely froze”

Richard says his company has been very busy this week and the phones have been ringing off the hook. Despite this he says his team is ready to help as many people as possible.