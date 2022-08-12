Local police share condolences after Wake County officer fatally shot overnight

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A police officer in central North Carolina was fatally shot last night in the line of duty, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy killed Friday morning as Ned Byrd, a deputy who had been with the department for 13 years.

Outpouring of condolences quickly followed from local police departments.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook, saying, “Please keep law enforcement and other first responders in your prayers. This is very close to home.”

Bladen County Sheriff's Officers reflected their post:

The Wilmington Police Department offered a statement, saying, “Our prayers are with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office during this very difficult time.”

Brunswick County issued a post on Facebook:

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says Byrd was shot multiple times while responding to a call on Auburn Knightdale Road near Battle Bridge Road in the eastern part of Wake County around 11 p.m. Thursday.