Local realtor tentatively breaks Guinness world record

WIMLINGTON (WWAY) — A local realtor may be on the brink of breaking a Guinness world record.

Bobby Brandon, a realtor in Wilmington, has submitted a new record for the longest use of battle ropes. Brandon was able to do the exercise for three hours and fifteen minutes, breaking the old record of three hours and two minutes.

Brandon says he does the ropes daily at the gym and thought it would be something challenging to do. He had the idea and then sought out to prove himself able to beat the record.

He has submitted his videos and recordings to the Guinness book of world records and is waiting for them to confirm his new record.