Local Red Cross volunteers help Kentucky tornado survivors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Eleven Southeastern North Carolina Red Cross volunteers are on the ground near Mayfield, Kentucky, providing supplies and counseling to tornado survivors.

The Red Cross’s Cally Edwards said yesterday, the group saw Mayfield’s destruction first hand. It was worse than a anything Edwards had ever seen in her years working with the Red Cross. One woman she helped had to hold onto her bathtub for dear life to survive the night.

“She hid in her bathroom when she heard the tornado alert, ran to her bathroom for cover and hid in her bath tub for cover,” Edwards said. “And her neighbors, after the storm passed, came to check on her. And as she got out, she realized her home was in ruin.”

Edwards said her relief group will be on the ground about two weeks. She encourages those who wish to help to donate money, blood, and time by volunteering.