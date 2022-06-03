Local residents open one-stop shopping “HB Trolley Stop” on Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Varnamtown area residents Jeremy and Cindy Ridenhour recently opened HB Trolley Stop, a new convenience store that offers one-stop shopping and outdoor activities to visitors and residents of Holden Beach.

HB Trolley Stop, which is located one block from the Holden Beach Bridge at 108 Jordan Boulevard, opened just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“While Holden beach has some excellent sit-down restaurants, it doesn’t have a quick stop convenience store that serves people visiting our beach,” Jeremy Ridenhour, co-owner of HB Trolley Stop, said. “With the new public parking lots and the trolley coming soon, people who enjoy visiting Holden Beach need a one-stop location to get everything they need for a fun day at the beach, without having to move their car and risk losing their parking space.”

In addition to snacks, drinks and beach supplies, customers have the option to rent custom pre-packed coolers and beach carts. The store also has an outdoor patio area with picnic tables, cornhole and other games and outdoor activities.

“We want HB Trolley Stop to be more than just a store – we want it to be a fun, ‘must-stop’ place for people of all ages to hang out, have a few refreshments and get ready for an awesome beach day,” Ridenhour said. “We’ve been working hard to get ready, and we’re excited to serve Holden beach.”