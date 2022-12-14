Local ‘Saint Nick’ preparing to deliver gifts to kids, elderly, first responders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a man in the Cape Fear who most would say was destined to help at Christmas.

Nicholas Newell was born on Christmas Day. Nine years ago, Newell founded the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation to bring joy to the young and old at Christmas. The foundation gives toys and gifts to more than 500 people in six states.

There are two different ways he helps out.

The idea initially stared with a Teddy Bear Drive raising funds which are used to purchase new stuffed animals in bulk. Those stuffed animals are then donated to children’s hospitals and to first responders to have on hand for incidents involving children.

In 2018, St. Nick’s Wishlist was added to the effort raising monetary and gift donations to fulfill the gift wishlists of residents at assisted living facilities who no longer have living family members, or in some cases income. St. Nick’s Wishlist has grown to all of coastal NC and 5 states in total.

Click here to donate or find out more about the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation.

The deadline to contribute is December 20. Newell and the elves will deliver the gifts on Christmas Eve.

