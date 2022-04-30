Local school builds outdoor learning environment to combat screen fatigue

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday, a local school unveiled a new classroom to help students learn and battle screen fatigue.

Myrtle Grove Christian School in Wilmington unveiled their outdoor classroom Friday morning. The outdoor learning environment features a STEM lab, garden classroom, and a “mini farm”.

Myrtle Grove teaches preschoolers to eighth graders, and built the outdoor learning environment to encourage good physical and mental health, show real world examples of science lessons, and ease students back into in-person learning after months working online.