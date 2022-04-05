Local sorority supports foundation to help Gambian children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Alpha Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will present a $500 check to BundasKids Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children in underprivileged communities in Gambia.

The donation will help with the distribution of supplies, as well as sustaining clinics and programs in the west African community.

BundasKids’ founder, Kimberlea Bauer, of Rocky Mount, will accept the check from Natalie Hinton-Stalling, chairperson of the sorority’s Connection Committee and Sonja Redd, Global Impact Committee chair.

The presentation is part of AKA’s Global Impact Day, which focuses on providing assistance to the underserved in international areas populated with people of color.

Supplies including school, medical and athletic equipment will be distributed when Bauer returns to Gambia.