Local students raise money providing toilets to those in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One in four people around the world do not have access to a toilet. That lack of basic plumbing means that diarrhea can be a leading cause of death, the second largest killer of young children.

Locally, the Cape Fear Center for Inquiry school’s students are raising money and awareness about the issue. So far, they’ve raised more than $1,300 for their Toilet Twinning Project, trying to flush away poverty by helping communities with little access hygienic conditions build latrines.

“Poor sanitation is one of the leading causes of death in many of these countries. And I’d also like to add we’re not necessarily buying them. You know the old proverb, teach a man how to fish. We’re using resources that they have at hand to teach them how to build the latrines,” one 8th grader explained.

According to the CDC, illnesses related to not having a toilet kill more than 2,000 children per day. You can help and find out more on this site.