UNCW student charged with sex offenses against child he was babysitting

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student has been charged with sex offenses against a child he was babysitting.

Elijah Jacob Donato, 21, is a UNCW junior majoring in Tourism, Recreation and Sport, according to the university.

Donato is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 2 counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with Children.

Investigators say Donato sexually exploited and took indecent liberties with a young child he was babysitting earlier this week.

Police say Donato is employed as the YMCA Site Coordinator for the Afterschool Care program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted and took Donato into custody on the warrants for arrest, and transferred him to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

Donato was taken in front of a New Hanover County Magistrate and placed on a $500,000 secured bond.

He is currently in custody at the New Hanover County Jail.

You are asked to contact the Carolina Beach Police Department if you have any additional information regarding Elijah Donato at 910-458-2540.

This investigation is ongoing.