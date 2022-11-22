Local Wilmington spot is ready to help host the World Cup

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The World Cup is finally here… and that soccer excitement can be felt right here in Southeastern North Carolina.

The Husk, located in Downtown Wilmington, is a favorite spot for sports fans. Many people are fans of the bar, but the World Cup is bringing in some new types of fans. No matter who your team is… The Husk says it has multiple viewing options for you to watch your favorite team on the pitch.

“Yeah, there’s no better place to watch it than The Husk dude, I mean…. We got countless TV’S and it’s all going to be showcasing the World Cup. I mean it doesn’t matter who you’re a fan of, we have an option for you. I mean we’re always going to cater to the customer and…. cater to the inner sports for in them so” said Kohl Webb, an employee of The Husk.

The staff of The Husk says no matter who your team might be, you’re welcome to catch all of the tournament action complete with food and drinks, right there on Front Street.