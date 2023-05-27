Locals flood bowling alleys and Independence Mall to escape the rain

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The rain soiled weekend plans for many in the Cape Fear.

Past Memorial Day weekends in the area have been filled with barbecues, ceremonies, and sunshine.

This year, people are doing things a little bit differently — causing locals to stay inside and keep dry.

Bowling alleys, Independence Mall, and movie theaters experienced a rush of customers over the past few rainy days.

The change of plans, although not ideal, still made for a great weekend to spend time with family and friends.