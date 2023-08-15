Lottery ticket sold in Wilmington worth $2 million in record Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Virginia man tried his luck on a $3 Mega Millions ticket in North Carolina and won $2 million in the Aug. 8 record-breaking drawing.

Albert Hahn bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington. His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,425,001.

Hahn won one of two $2 million tickets in the drawing. The other came from Florida. The $1.58 billion jackpot on Aug. 8, the largest in Mega Millions history, was won by a single ticket purchased in Florida.