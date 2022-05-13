Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to half-staff in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

From sunrise to sunset May 16, 2022

(Photo: Peter Kaminski / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 16 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty.

Governor Cooper released a statement saying, “It’s so important for us to honor and remember the law enforcement professionals who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to keep them and their families in our prayers.”