Lumbee Tribe’s oldest member dies in Robeson County at 103 years old

Rev. Evert was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member, as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War I (Photo: WPDE)

The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag is flying at half-staff Thursday in honor of Rev. Evert Locklear who passed away last weekend at 103-years-old.

Rev. Evert was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member, as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War I.

Tribal officials said he served in the United States Navy and later served as a pastor of Community Holiness Church in the Rennert community of Robeson County.

Click here to read more….