Lutheran Family Services hosts foster parent orientation

An online meeting was held to prepare prospective foster parents to expand their family.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Right now, in North Carolina there are 12,000 children in the child welfare system.

It only takes around 4 to 6 months to get licensed as a foster parent.

Tonight, an online meeting was held to prepare prospective foster parents to expand their family.

Lutheran Family Services, Family Developer, Kelly Martin, hosted the zoom meeting to inform potential parents on what to expect over the coming months.

It was also a chance to hear from some of these hopeful parents as the in-depth child placement process begins.

Martin said, “It’s really exciting to see people who are passionate and have a desire. And, again, I just love the stories — I mean, some people were adopted, some people were foster children, or some people just had a wonderful upbringing and just want to give back.”

Many attendees of tonight’s virtual meeting said they are excited to become foster parents and add to their family.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, visit Lutheran Family Services.