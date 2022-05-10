Luxury townhome community to break ground near growing Leland intersection

LELAND, NC (STARNEWS) — A 143-unit luxury townhome development will soon be coming to the Leland area.

Developers will break ground on the Beckington Townhomes project on Wednesday, May 11 with the first homes expected to be built out by the third quarter of this year. The entire development will be built out in three phases.

The project, across from Clancy Drive near Old Fayetteville Road and Lanvale Road, is in a growing area of Brunswick County where developers Burkentine Builders look to capture the incoming market.

As more people and businesses move into the county, the builders are targeting professionals coming to the Wilmington area who may not be ready to buy a house.

