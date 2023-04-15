Lyrids meteor shower returns this weekend

Lyrids meteor shower runs two weeks starting Saturday (Photo: MGN / bgwashburn / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Stargazers are in for a treat starting this weekend.

The Lyrids meteor shower returns Saturday, April 15th, and continues for two weeks.

It is an annual event each April, when Earth runs into debris from the comet.

In the United States, NASA says the best time to look up to the sky is around 9 p.m.

The shower will peak April 21st and 22nd.

According to NASA, the meteors probably won’t have dusty tails, but stargazers might see a few flashes called “fireballs.”

If you live in an urban area, you might want to drive to a place that isn’t polluted with city lights.

If you’re able to find an area unaffected by light pollution, meteors could be visible every couple of minutes starting from late evening and continuing until sunrise.

Find an open area with a wide view of the sky.

Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight up.

Give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness without looking at your phone. This will make the meteors easier to spot!