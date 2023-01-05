Magazine names North Carolina ‘State of the Year’ for Economic Development

Governor Cooper has announced NC has been named State of the Year

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — After a historic year for job announcements and investments, North Carolina has been named the “State of the Year” for economic development by Business Facilities magazine.

In 2022, Governor Roy Cooper announced a record number of over 28,300 jobs coming to every corner of the state, and North Carolina was ranked as the top state in the country to do business.

“North Carolina is the best state in which to live, work, raise a family and do business,” Governor Cooper said. “We’ll continue to invest in our talented workforce, transition to a clean energy economy and bring more good-paying jobs to every corner of the state.”

The Governor also made investments focused on strengthening the state’s workforce while leading the transition toward a clean energy economy, according to a press release.