“Major industrial accident” sets off huge fire at ExxonMobil refinery near Houston

What the local sheriff called a “major industrial accident” led to a huge fire early Thursday at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas, near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that “initial reports indicated some type of explosion occurred inside the plant.”

CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reported that the flames were in the part of the facility that makes gasoline, but the rest of the refinery was still operating.

The company said four people were injured and were in stable condition. Gonzalez’s office said three were airlifted out and one was removed by ambulance. No deaths were reported.

Gonzalez said there didn’t appear to be any need for anyone to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

ExxonMobil said its fire teams were trying to put the fire out and everyone who was on-scene had been accounted for.

“Our Industrial Hygiene staff continues air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. Available information shows no adverse impact at this time,” the company continued, adding that it was “coordinating with authorities as appropriate.”